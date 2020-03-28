Frank Ocean Just Dropped Two New Singles on Vinyl

Frank Ocean just released two new singles on vinyl, “Cayendo” and “Dear April.” The two pressings were shipped to customers who had pre-ordered Ocean’s Arca remix of “Little Demon” featuring Skepta.
Last month, Ocean’s team informed fans that “Little Demon” would have been replaced with a new unreleased song, but didn’t specify when or what the new tracks would be. Yesterday, fans received a confirmation email from blonded, informing them that the records are on their way.
Some Frank Ocean fans already received the new singles and took to social media to share pictures and snippets of the tracks. The vinyl for “Cayendo” appears to include an acoustic version and a Sango remix, while “Dear April” comes with Justice remix along with the acoustic edition.
Listen to a snippet of “Dear April” below, then click here to hear “Cayendo.”

