frank-ocean-just-dropped-two-new-singles-on-vinyl

Frank Ocean just released two new singles on vinyl, “Cayendo” and “Dear April.” The two pressings were shipped to customers who had pre-ordered Ocean’s Arca remix of “Little Demon” featuring Skepta.

Last month, Ocean’s team informed fans that “Little Demon” would have been replaced with a new unreleased song, but didn’t specify when or what the new tracks would be. Yesterday, fans received a confirmation email from blonded, informing them that the records are on their way.

Some Frank Ocean fans already received the new singles and took to social media to share pictures and snippets of the tracks. The vinyl for “Cayendo” appears to include an acoustic version and a Sango remix, while “Dear April” comes with Justice remix along with the acoustic edition.

Listen to a snippet of “Dear April” below, then click here to hear “Cayendo.”

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…

For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy