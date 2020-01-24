frank-lampard-told-his-january-transfer-target-edinson-cavani-will-be-‘electric’-at-chelsea

Paul Merson has told Frank Lampard his January transfer target Edinson Cavani will be ‘electric’ at Chelsea.

Cavani looks set to leave French champions PSG either this month or at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Scoring 198 goals in 291 appearances for PSG, Cavani has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe over the past decade and Merson has urged Chelsea to seal a January deal.

‘Edinson Cavani is a no-brainer for Chelsea and they should be gutted if they miss out on him,’ Arsenal legend Merson told Starsport.

‘I know his wages are big and he’s not getting any younger but this lad is a proper, proper player and he would be electric at Chelsea.

‘They are dominating games at the moment, playing on the edge of the opposition box all the time. Teams just drop off and park the bus.

‘West Ham sat back. Won 1-0. Newcastle sat back. Won 1-0. There’s something missing. Chelsea don’t have the guile and they don’t have a world class finisher.

‘Now that Tammy Abraham is injured they need one. Even if he’s only out short term, it’s a lot to expect from him for the rest of the season.

‘Abraham has done really well and is going to be a good player but Cavani’s movement is second to none and he puts his head in. He’s fearless.

‘He could teach Tammy Abraham the game because I don’t think his movement is always that good.

‘The problem is, would Tammy Abraham worry that he’s back to square one if they bring another striker in, and then you lose a young player? You hope not because he’s still got a lot to learn.’

Chelsea, who are currently fourth in the Premier League, face Championship outfit Hull City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

