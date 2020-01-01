frank-lampard-slams-chelsea-performance-against-brighton-and-reacts-to-alireza-jahanbakhsh’s-wonder-goal

Frank Lampard admits Chelsea ‘were lucky not to lose’ after Brighton held his side to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Cesar Azpilicueta put Chelsea in front in the 10th minute after Tammy Abraham’s initial shot was blocked by Aaron Mooy’s outstretched leg.

The Blues looked to be heading for a comfortable victory but Brighton piled on the pressure as the clock wound down and Alireza Jahanbakhsh found the net with an audacious overhead kick to level in the 84th minute.

Graham Potter’s men were energised by Jahanbakhsh incredible equaliser and even pushed for a winner. The hosts had to settle for a point, though, which saw them move up to 13th in the Premier League table.

Lampard was frustrated with Chelsea’s lacklustre display and admitted he was ‘concerned’ by their recent lack of consistency.

‘In the first half, the game was there to be won. We weren’t ruthless enough. We got the goal and we had the possession. But we just didn’t kill the game off,’ the Chelsea manager told BT Sport.

‘We allowed them to stay in the game. In the end it was a wonder goal but we were lucky not to lose the game.

‘In the end, the tactics matched up for both teams but they were better than us. We have to take that on the chin.

‘The lack of consistency is a concern. It’s something we absolutely have to look at.

‘We have to look at the game today. It’s a point, I’m not happy with the performance.’

Brighton boss Potter claims everyone at the club is ‘delighted’ for goalscorer Jahanbakhsh.

‘A point is a point. I thought the performance was amazing,’ he said.

‘I thought our play was really brave and we got our reward.

‘Everyone is delighted for Alireza Jahanbakhsh. He’s worked so hard and waited so long, and to have his freshness off the bench was the thinking and he pops up with a great strike.

‘He’s had to be patient, but he’s got qualities and he’s getting his reward.

‘I’m really proud of the performance, we need to carry that forward and get some more points.’

