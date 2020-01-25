frank-lampard-sends-plea-to-chelsea-board-over-january-transfers

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea they ‘need’ to bolster his squad before the January transfer window closes and says he has a ‘strong feeling’ of where his team can be strengthened.

Speaking after Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over Hull City on Saturday, Lampard told BT Sport: ‘There is no movement to speak of now.

‘We got a punishment in the summer and it is meant to hurt you. We lost one of the biggest players in our history in Eden Hazard. That is the situation.

‘My job is to work every day on the training ground to make the players better. The other part is looking at how we can move forward by bringing in players.

‘We lost ground last summer and we need to make moves now to take us forward. I have a strong feeling of where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward.

‘So for me it’s clear. The money of it is not my job but I have to be honest and truthful. Short-term recruitment is something we have to get right.’

More to follow…






