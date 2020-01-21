frank-lampard-rues-chelsea’s-wastefulness-in-front-of-goal-in-arsenal-draw:-‘when-those-chances-come,-we-have-to-take-them’

Frank Lampard has said his Chelsea players have thrown away 10 points this season through their lack of clinical finishing in front of goal as his team were once again frustrated at home.

Chelsea’s need for a striker in the January transfer window was underlined during their dramatic draw with 10-man Arsenal, when Lampard’s side dominated but once again failed to convert their superiority into a victory.

Lampard is desperate to add more firepower to his attack this month and the Chelsea head coach will now be worrying about the fitness of top scorer Tammy Abraham after the striker limped down the tunnel at the end of the match.

“We’re in fourth position, that’s seen as pretty good but we know there should be another ten points on the board at least based on performance,” said Lampard. “All of us need to look at those finer details.

“We know the story here at home. Teams with 11 have defended like that against us and given us problems. Fair play to Arsenal, with 10 it’s understandable and I thought they defended their box pretty well.

“But we have to look at ourselves and say that again it is a story of creating a lot but at this level, when those chances are coming, we need to take them more.