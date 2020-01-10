frank-lampard-reveals-‘nasty-injury’-to-christian-pulisic-in-chelsea-training

Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic suffered a ‘nasty injury’ during Chelsea training and will miss the clash against Burnley on Saturday.

The United States international has scored five goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season, while his last appearance came in the 1-1 draw with Brighton on New Year’s Day.

But 21-year-old now faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in training last week.

And Lampard admits Pulisic was risking an injury due to the amount of games he played over the Christmas period.

‘Christian Pulisic is out, he’ll be out for a few weeks,’ said Lampard.

‘He was injured in training last Saturday, the day before Nottingham Forest.

‘It’s an injury in the adductor, he’s got a tendon injury

‘It’s disappointing for us and we’ll have to see how quickly he recovers because it was quite a nasty injury, he was in pain when it happened.

‘It is a damaging miss because he is a good player and we need competition in wide areas and he was in good form for a period.

‘And before Christmas he was telling me about tiredness, I was relying on his a lot in those games, and I was worried about injury.

‘That’s not just my own opinion, that’s when I speak with sports science and medical around that, and I have to make judgements on that which I made over Christmas.

‘That’s why I was worried this injury may come.

‘I’m not a mind-reader or a psychic but it came.

‘And it’s disappointing because he’s a very talented player who can make things happen.

‘When you’re talking about home games where you want to score he’s one of those.

‘But we also have other options in those areas and it’s time for other players to stand up for sure.’





