frank-lampard-reveals-christian-pulisic-suffered-injury-before-chelsea’s-victory-over-nottingham-forest

Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic picked up an injury in training before Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Pulisic, 21, played 66 minutes as Chelsea drew with Brighton on Wednesday night and was expected to feature in Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie.

But Pulisic was not included in Chelsea’s matchday squad and instead watched on from the stands at Stamford Bridge as Lampard’s side booked their place in the next round.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley both got on the scoresheet in the first half as the Blues cruised to a comfortable win.

Speaking after the match, Lampard confirmed to Chelsea TV that ‘Christian Pulisic got injured yesterday in training’.

The United States international was seen walking around at Stamford Bridge with ease, though, so there are hopes the injury is not too severe.

Lampard was disappointed that Chelsea failed to add to their two goals in the second half and singled out Hudson-Odoi for praise after the win.

‘These games are not easy. When they make changes it does not mean it’s an easier game,’ the Chelsea manager told BBC Sport.

‘We got our two goals and it was very comfortable but did we push on from that and create and score more goals? No, we didn’t and I would’ve liked to have scored some more.

‘I was particularly pleased for Callum [Hudson-Odoi], he has had a bad injury, is getting himself fit and getting sharper. His goal was an early settler for us.

‘There were performances around the pitch that were good and we need that.’

Forest manager Sabri Lamouchiu insisted he was ‘proud’ of his side’s display despite their FA Cup journey coming to an end.

He said: ‘I’m so proud of the performance of my players, especially the young ones.

‘Chelsea controlled the game and played at a low rhythm but it was a really good experience for the young players of my team. With or without VAR the result wouldn’t have been different.

‘Chelsea are so so strong, so difficult [to play]. The FA Cup started and ended for us today – it was not our goal, but the performance was very positive.’

