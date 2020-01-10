frank-lampard-open-to-allowing-olivier-giroud-to-leave-chelsea…-but-only-if-move-right-for-everyone

Frank Lampard has said Olivier Giroud will only be allowed to leave Chelsea if it is the right move for the club, although the Frenchman’s future does not hinge on whether they are able to sign a replacement in attack.
Giroud, whose contract expires in the summer, wants to move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window after starting only three matches in all competitions under Lampard this season.
Lampard said Chelsea do not “necessarily” need to find a replacement for Giroud before allowing him to leave.
“With Oli the situation is: if it is right for everybody, first and foremost that’s us the club because he is under contract, then we will look at whether he will leave,” said Lampard.
“I think he has been a great professional here. He has trained brilliantly through this season even without many opportunities. So I hold him in a high regard in that respect but I still have to make a decision for the football club and nothing is done yet.
“I think everyone is talking about it so I am not going to beat around the bush. I think his agent has spoken to the club but until we decide it is the right thing then it is not done.”
Chelsea have been heavily linked with Moussa Dembele, the Lyon striker, but the Daily Telegraph understands that they are more likely to move for the striker in the summer rather than in the coming weeks.
Lampard is understood to be an admirer of Dembele and said on Friday that the 23-year-old is a player he and the club know, but added that he is not someone the club is “openly talking about” at this stage.
Chelsea meet Burnley on Saturday having lost three of their last four home games in the Premier League. Lampard will be without Christian Pulisic again, with the American still recovering from an abductor injury that will rule him out for a few weeks.
Meanwhile, Lampard has said that Andreas Christensen will not be departing Chelsea. The defender has been linked with a move to AC Milan but Lampard has ruled out allowing him to leave.
“I like Andreas as a player,” said Lampard. “I’ve always liked him. I used to train with him and saw the talent coming through. What I want Andreas to be is the best he can be.
“When you see him and you see the height, the athleticism and the quality on the ball, particularly in choice of pass, then I think he can be all the things I want him to be and I want to work towards that. He knows that.”