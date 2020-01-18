frank-lampard-makes-transfer-admission-after-chelsea-lose-at-newcastle

Frank Lampard admits it has become obvious Chelsea need to strengthen their striking options in January.

The Blues’ manager watched his side dominate possession against Newcastle on Saturday and create 19 goalscoring opportunities.

Martin Dubravka registered a rare clean sheet, however, as a result of some wayward finishing and Isaac Hayden’s injury time winner only compounded Lampard’s misery.

Tammy Abraham has impressed this season, scoring 13 times in his first campaign spearheading the Chelsea attack, but the supporting cast has failed to weigh in with significant contributions.

Lampard has been linked with a January move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele with both Michy Batshuayi, who replaced Abraham as a late substitute at St James’ Park, and Olivier Giroud likely to be moved on.

‘If we are looking for people to bring in to the areas to win games when you are controlling it, it is scoring goals,’ said a frustrated Lampard after the match.

‘We can’t work anymore in training on finishing. You need to have that killer instinct in front of goal.

‘We need to score more goals from front-line areas if we are going to get to where we want to be.

‘It’s quite clear from what I am saying now that we know where we need to strengthen but we shall see.

‘We know we have problems at the top of the pitch in terms of we don’t get enough goals.

‘If you don’t score you are always liable for a sucker punch and they got it.’

