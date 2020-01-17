frank-lampard:-i-will-not-make-‘knee-jerk’-signing-in-search-for-new-chelsea-striker

Between them, Higuain, Pato and Falcao only made a combined total of 33 appearances, scoring just seven goals, and Lampard said: “I don’t want to comment on those deals because I think it’s easy with hindsight. The players you mentioned there were top players.

“I think the idea of January being a time to buy players, it’s difficult for everybody – for players coming in, especially if they’re coming from a different league, for the club and for the settlement of the group.

“I think that’s why we have to think ultra carefully and I do care and consider the club, and where we’re going. I don’t want to make some knee-jerk reaction to say ‘here’s my first big signing’ because we couldn’t sign anyone in the summer. No, I want to do the right thing for the club.

“That’s why if I do it, I’ll try and consider all things. It will always be in communication with the club. Hopefully it’s the best thing for us. Whether that’s more of a short-term option or a long-term option, we’ll also have to consider.”

One player Lampard will not do business on this month is Ross Barkley, who West Ham United expressed an interest in taking on loan.

The timing of West Ham’s interest was bizarre, given he started Chelsea’s last two games against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and Burnley, and will hope to keep his place for the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Asked if there is any chance of Barkley leaving on loan, Lampard said: “No. There have been a couple of issues this year with Ross. He knows that and I know that. But I think his training in the last month, particularly, has been absolutely focused. And let’s factor in the injury he had which was really niggly. Now that’s cleared up and he is showing his qualities, particularly against Burnley. So that’s great news.”

Lampard, together with Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, Lord John Mann, the government’s independent advisor on anti-Semitisim, and Dr Kathrin Meyer, the executive secretary of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, signed the club’s pledge to adopt the IRHA working definition of anti-Semitism.

Chelsea have become the first sports club in the world to do so and Lampard said: “I think it’s a strong statement from the club. If we can make the differences we’re talking about, because football is so huge, then hopefully this is something that will be followed by other clubs.”