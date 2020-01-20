frank-lampard-drops-edinson-cavani-hint-as-he-explains-chelsea’s-january-transfer-plans

Frank Lampard has opened the door to Chelsea signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window and is willing to bring in short-term fixes this month.

The Blues have been looking for a new frontman to provide cover and competition for Tammy Abraham, while Olivier Giroud is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge to join Inter Milan – increasing the need for a new forward.

Cavani is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, and now Lampard has added Chelsea’s name to the Uruguayan’s list of admirers.

Asked if Chelsea were interested in Cavani, Lampard told reporters at his pre-match press conference: ‘He’s a great player. I played against him and I always loved his mentality and his attitude and obviously his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

‘I’m not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we’ll see.’

On whether Cavani would provide some much-needed experience to Chelsea’s young side, Lampard continued: ‘Yeah, he’s an experienced player but so are many other players out there.

‘We are young as a squad, and we know about the transitions, so the idea of bringing in experience is certainly not something I’m looking away from because sometimes the younger players need a bit of help and if that’s the case then that may help us.’

Lampard – who was speaking ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Arsenal – admits he may need to bring in short-term signings due to the difficulty of doing business in the January window.

‘I think long term in January is very difficult. We haven’t seen so many. There are some deals, but we haven’t seen so many that are coming,’ he explained.

‘So I think if that’s difficult then short-term is certainly something that we would look at because I think there are issues that are pressing, for this season, for us now to finish where we want to get to. So if we have to look short term then it’s something we are looking at.’

On whether there are any deals in the pipeline, he added: ‘No nothing imminent. We’re looking but nothing to tell you that might happen right away.’

