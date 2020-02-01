Francesca Cartier Brickell shares the untold story of her family's jewelry empire

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re searching for the perfect gift for a friend obsessed with beautiful gems, consider The Cartiers: The Untold Story of the Family Behind the Jewellery Empire by Francesca Cartier Brickell – yes, a member of the family.

The book tells the story of Cartier and the three brothers who turned their grandfather’s Paris jewelry store into a global diamond empire with fans including Coco Chanel, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly and Queen Elizabeth.

Cartier is also the brand behind the legendary Hope Diamond.

Mrs. Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt dressed for the beaux-arts ball wearing diamond jewelry by Cartier (Getty Images)



The book’s author, Francesca Cartier Brickell, first began diving into the family’s history after discovering a suitcase in her grandfather’s cellar while celebrating his 90th birthday in the South of France.

She discovered letters from over the years as well as photographs of her family and the celebrities who adored Cartier jewels. She then spent the next decade delving into the deep history of her illustrious family.

‘The Cartiers’ by Francesca Cartier Brickell



We spoke to Francesca about tracking down clients all over the world, the importance of the Cartier wives and her view on the most iconic piece of Cartier jewelry.

Francesca Cartier Brickell



What inspired you to dive into the history of your family?

Francesca Cartier Brickell going through family photos (Jonathan James Wilson)



“Ten years ago, it was the 90th birthday of my grandfather, Jean-Jacques in the South of France. After a birthday breakfast on his glorious terrace, he asked if I might fetch a special bottle of champagne he had been saving for us all down in the cellar.

I went down and after what seemed like ages rooting around unsuccessfully, I was about to admit defeat when I spied a battered old trunk in the corner. Thinking perhaps the missing bottle might be hidden inside, I carefully opened it, never expecting that the contents would shape the next decade of my life. Inside were hundreds of long-lost letters that told the story of four generations of my family and the firm they had founded.

Jacques Cartier buying gems in the 1920 ()



After taking the case up to my grandfather, we spent the rest of that summer delving into the trunk together, and suddenly those black and white ancestors I had grown up seeing in photo frames around his house sprung to life. I realized then I couldn’t simply shut the trunk and leave them there for another few decades. This was a story that deserved to be told – if only to keep it alive for my children.

Since then, I’ve traveled all over the world trying to track down as many perspectives as possible. I met elderly jewelry designers, pearl stringers and salesmen who worked for my ancestors in London, Paris and New York. I’ve spent time with the descendants of their clients all over the world, from Maharajas of India to heiresses in America. And I’ve followed in the footsteps of my great-grandfather Jacques Cartier, using his diaries as a guide.

Just as he did, I have looked at pearls in the Persian Gulf, walked barefoot through the same Eastern temples, seen sapphires mined in Sri Lanka and visited the same majestic palaces that he was so awed by in India. It’s been a far larger project than I ever expected. Before my grandfather passed away I reassured him that I would try to tell the family story as best I could and I wanted to honor that promise.”

What were your most fascinating finds while reading the letters?

“It was really the third generation of the Cartiers who took the family firm onto an international stage. I always knew the three Cartier brothers, Louis, Pierre and Jacques were close – my grandfather had told me about their bond. But it wasn’t until I read their letters that I recognized how significant it was in terms of the firm’s success. Whenever one of them was feeling disheartened (they called it having a blue moment), the others would rally round reminding him of their shared dream ‘to build the leading jewelry firm in the world.’

The Cartier brothers with their father Alfred, in 1922



And what’s the most surprising thing your research uncovered?

Barbara Hutton wearing jewels by Cartier (Getty Images)



“Oh, there were lots of surprising discoveries! Like how without the Cartier wives, there would have been no Cartier.

It’s always the Cartier men pictured in the history books, but some of my ancestors were not averse to, and really assisted by, a spot of strategic marrying.

In 1898, when J.P. Morgan heard that the grand-daughter of his late friend, Charles-Frederick Worth, was to marry Louis Cartier, he called for the groom, bought $50,000 of jewels on the spot and promised him his family’s future custom (and that was big: we’re talking tiaras, model A mystery clock, bejeweled flowers).

Another shock was how an in-house robbery in Paris in the 1930s led to the most terrible tragedy (I can’t really give it away here as it would be a spoiler). And also, how during WWII, Cartier Paris managed to not only keep going but also repeatedly resisted being moved to Germany by the occupying Nazis who wanted to turn it into a German institution.”

Who are some of your favorite celebrities and royals who loved Cartier?

“In the early days, Cartier was pretty small and insignificant compared to other jewelers of the late 19th century.

Although Cartier would later become known as ‘king of jewelers and jeweler of kings,’ back then it was actually more likely to be the Parisian courtesans who kept the firm afloat.

They may have lacked titles, but they sure knew how to dress up! I uncovered some great stories about their catty competitiveness when it came to out-doing each other on the jewels front.

But, in time, there were many European royals too. Some of the more well-known celebrities include Grace Kelly, who was given two Cartier engagement rings by her Prince Charming, Prince Rainier of Monaco.

The first was a ruby and diamond band but it was the second, a diamond of over 10 carats, that she never took off, famously even wearing it on set in the film, High Society.

Elizabeth Taylor in her Cartier ruby parure, given to her by her second husband, Mike Todd (Getty Images)



Of course, there was Elizabeth Taylor, whose collection of jewels was second to none.

I love the story of how she was swimming in a tiara in the south of France when her husband presented her with a ruby necklace, bracelet and earrings from Cartier.

She was so excited she pulled him into the pool after her.

Kate Middleton wearing a Cartier Halo Tiara at her wedding (Alamy)



What’s also lovely is that even today, some of the jewels created decades ago resurface at red-carpet events on modern-day royals and celebrities.

On her wedding day in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a tiara commissioned from my great-grandfather 75 years earlier in 1936 by the future King George VI for his wife, the future Queen Mother.”

Tell us about some of the jewelry legends Cartier was involved in, like the Hope Diamond or the Romanov Emeralds…

The Hope Diamond (Smithsonian)



“Who isn’t secretly fascinated by the idea of a cursed blue diamond? If you were to believe the stories, the horrific endings suffered by the Hope Diamond’s many owners include being torn apart by wild dogs in Constantinople, being shot onstage and, in the case of Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI (who had enjoyed the diamond as part of the French crown jewels), being beheaded during the French Revolution.

And yet my ancestors clearly thought it was worth taking the risk of buying it. Despite various setbacks, they were right. That single trade ended up making Cartier’s name in America.

Mrs Evalyn Walsh McLean, wearing the famously cursed Hope diamond which she bought from Pierre Cartier (Getty Images)



The Romanov emeralds were fascinating because I traced them through multiple owners and cataclysmic changes in society. If gems could talk, they would have quite a bit to say, from glittering under the candlelight of opulent St Petersburg balls to being smuggled out of Russia during the terrifying revolution, worn in Prohibition jazz-age America, shipped across the Atlantic to a new owner (‘poor little rich girl’ Barbara Hutton) during the Great Depression (in two batches because all ten emeralds were considered too valuable to be sent on the same boat) and ending up in the 1960s as an elegant head-dress in a Tangiers palace.

Now, they’ve apparently been split up and sold to different owners. In a way, the gems tell about the history of the world and the shifting balances of power and wealth.”

To you, what’s the most iconic Cartier piece?

Jackie Kennedy Onassis wearing her Cartier Tank watch



“Well, I don’t think I could pick just one. The Tank watch must go down in history as a truly iconic creation worn by everyone from Jackie Kennedy, whose watch was recently bought at auction by Kim Kardashian, to Andy Warhol.

When he was asked why he never wound his Tank, he replied that he didn’t wear a Tank to tell the time, he wore a Tank ‘because it’s the watch to wear.’

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh of Patiala in the Patiala necklace



There are also the more significant one-off creations, like the figurine mystery clocks or the Patiala 1928 diamond necklace, not to mention the legendary 1931 necklace my great-grandfather made for his friend Ranji, the cricket-loving Maharaja of Nawanagar that included the rarest cascade of colored diamonds in the world. He called it ‘the realization of a connoisseur’s dream.’ That’s got to rank high up on the iconic list.”

Francesca’s new book, The Cartiers, is now available in the UK and the US via Amazon and leading bookstores.