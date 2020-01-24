france-to-protect-crowing-cockerels-and-smelly-cows-in-law-enshrining-‘sounds-and-smells-of-the-countryside’

France is set to declare the sounds and smells of the countryside part of its “rural sensory heritage” in an attempt to end a slew of legal complaints ranging from crowing cockerels to the stench of cowpats.

A cultural parliamentary commission from across the political spectrum unanimously voted in favour of the bill this week tabled by centrist MP Pierre Morel-à-l’Huissier.

Once adopted, he said it would enable the different regions of France to draw up a list of the “characteristic sounds or smells of a territory, such as for example the shrieking of cicadas in Provence or the smell of grape must in the Hérault (southwestern France)”.

“All the regions concerned will have to do is add these to their heritage list for them to be protected,” he told Le Figaro.

Under the new legislation, complaints about “sound or smell pollution that refers to emissions inscribed on the rural sensory heritage (list) cannot be deemed abnormal neighbourly disturbances”.

The bill follows a raft of court cases by people with homes in the countryside complaining their peace and quiet was being disturbed.

The highest-profile complaint was against a cockerel called Maurice whose owners were taken to court last year by neighbours who insisted the rooster’s dawn crowing was cutting short their sleep in their second home on the île d’Oléron, an island off western France.