france-to-make-‘gallic-google’-qwant-government’s-default-search-engine-amid-privacy-issues

French government computers are to adopt the Gallic-funded search engine Qwant as their default browser amid alleged concerns that Google insufficiently protects data privacy.
Founded in 2013, Qwant is a Franco-German encrypted search engine that functions the same way as Google but doesn’t keep logs and places a heavy emphasis on user privacy.
It is a minnow compared to the American giant, with an estimated average of 21 million monthly searches compared to Google’s roughly 3.5 billion a day.
The switch to hundreds of thousands of terminals comes as Qwant’s historic chairman, Eric Leandri, is to leave the executive board but will remain shareholder and in charge of its strategic and scientific committee.
Mr Leandri had come under fire amid reports by Next INpact that Qwant delivered results dating back to 2017 in 2019. It has since fixed the issue but its reputation took a hit. Jean-Claude Ghinozzi, l’actuel current deputy director-general in charge of sales and marketing, will take over.
President Emmanuel Macron of France recently spoke about the importance of data sovereignty, saying: “If we don’t regulate the internet, we run the risk of upsetting the fundamentals of democracy.”
The decision to cut Google allegedly stems from Edward Snowden’s NSA leaks back in 2013.
Last summer, Florian Bachelier, a member of France’s cybersecurity and digital sovereignty task-force, pushed for the change, saying: “We have to set the example. Security and digital sovereignty are at stake here.”
According to Libération newspaper, a note dating January 7 rubber-stamped the move to Qwant in all French ministries.
That came after a security audit gave the engine the all-clear.
Qwant is “the only (search engine) capable of responding to the government’s requirements,” said digital economy minster Cédric O recently.
The switch is due to take place by April 30.
The search engine will also be recapitalised by France’s Caisse des Depots and the German group Axel Springer, which together own 35 per cent of Qwant, according to AFP. The precise figure has not been disclosed.
The extra cash comes after a string of losses, with Qwant losing €11.2 million (£9.5m) in 2018 and €10 million the previous year.
Qwant says it captures four per cent of French internet searches but independent institutes have put the figure more likely at one per cent.