France seal bonus-point Six Nations win over improved Italy in Paris
France kept their Six Nations Grand Slam hopes alive with victory over an improved Italy in Paris.
Les Bleus, who began the Fabien Galthie era by beating England on opening weekend, notched a second successive home win at the Stade de France thanks to tries from Teddy Thomas, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt, Romain Ntamack and Baptiste Serin.
However, there were reminders of the old France as Italy – shut out in a 42-0 drubbing by Wales eight days ago – notched three of their own courtesy of Matteo Minozzi, Federico Zani and Mattia Bellini.
More to follow
