fox-sparks-chaos-after-sneaking-into-houses-of-parliament

A fox has caused chaos after wandering into Parliament and climbing to the third floor of an office building.

Police tried to capture the animal after staff spotted it on a staircase in Portcullis House, but the crafty animal managed to evade capture.

Taking to Twitter journalist Kate Ferguson said: “There is a fox lose in parliament! Cops are trying to shoo it out but it’s on the upper floor of PCH now”.

She then updated her followers and added: “The fox has now scarpered up to the third floor. Police with big gloves have gone in pursuit.”

Ms Ferguson’s final post showed the fox being carried outside set free on the pavement outside.

Conservative MP Julia Lopez also took to Twitter and said: “Team Lopez: just leaving Westminster office for the night and see a fox climbing escalator into Portcullis House!

“We have seen some strange things in Parliament since 2017, but this tops it!”