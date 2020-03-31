fox-selling-$1.2-billion-in-debt,-follows-disney,-comcast,-others-in-seeking-coronavirus-cash-cushion

Fox Corp. said it is selling $1.2 million worth of notes and will use net proceeds for general corporate purposes. Companies are raising cash at a rapid pace as a nest egg against the harsh economic impact and unknown duration of the coronvirus.

Earlier Tuesday Fox said the the COVID-19 spread could have an adverse material impact on its business. It’s the latest in a stream of companies to both dislcose the risk publicly and raise cash to see it through hard times. Comcast, Disney and ViacomCBS have all tapped the debt market recently. Discovery drew down a portion of a revolving credit facilty. So did AMC.

For said in an SEC filing it expects the offering to close on April 7. It’s offering two traches of senior notes for $600 million: one, of 3.050% notes due 2025, and one of 3.500% otes due 2030.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.