Fox Renews ‘The Orville’ for the Third Season! It’s Set to Release in September 2020.

The Orville is an American science fiction comedy-drama television series created by and starring Seth MacFarlane as series protagonist Ed Mercer, an officer in the Planetary Union’s line of exploratory space vessels in the 25th century.

The show is all set to return with its third season and fans seem to be very excited about the show’s return. The show has received immense love and popularity since its debut season that premiered in 2017. Fox seems to have some big plans as season 3 is teased to be a very exciting season, so it will be interesting to see what the creators have in store for us.

Also, according to the latest reports, season 3 is moving exclusively to Hulu, and it will be released later this year. According to a report, The Orville Season 2 received an average rating of 0.75 in the demographic range of 18-49, and it attracted a total of 3.16 million viewers. Compared to those of season 1, season 2 was behind by 40% and 27%, but, Fox renewed the show for the third season.

As of now, no official trailer for The Orville Season 3has been released but a Comic-Con Reel for the show has been released, which might make you interested in watching the show further…

The Orville Season 3 will be released on FOX TV in September to October 2020. The official release date is yet to be revealed.

It has been reported that the third season will be a bit shorter as compared to the previous seasons. The show will premiere for a total of 11 episodes, however, some of them are extended by 10 minutes.

The cast for the upcoming season includes Seth MacFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer, Adrianne Palicki as Commander Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr Claire Finn, Scott Grimes as Lieutenant Gordon Malloy, Peter Macon as Lieutenant Commander Bortus, and Others.