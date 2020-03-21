fox-business-employee-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

A staff member of Fox Business Channel tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee alerted the network on Friday of the results.

In a memo to employees, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace said that the staffer last worked on March 13 in the building at 1211 Avenue of the Americas.

“As soon as we learned of the test result, we mandated that this employee’s direct co-workers/team self-quarantine for 14 days since last contact at the direction of medical professionals,” they wrote. “We are also doing a deep cleaning of all areas affected and will be continuing all of our aggressive sanitizing and disinfecting efforts throughout the entire building.”

Staffers at other news organization — including CNN, NBC News, CBS News and ABC News — have tested positive for the virus.

“We are fully supporting the employee and wishing them a speedy recovery,” Scott and Wallace wrote. “As we have said from day one of this crisis, the health and safety of our employees and their families is our number one concern.”

Fox Business also announced earlier that it was scaling back two hours from its schedule, stopping production of FBN am at 5 a.m. ET and Bulls & Bears at 5 p.m. ET. Lou Dobbs Tonight will air at 5 p.m., and a repeat of his show will run at 7 p.m. ET.

“This scaled back schedule will ensure that we continue to deliver critical information to our audience amidst this global pandemic and time of market volatility while helping to fight the further escalation of the coronavirus,” Lauren Patterson, the president of Fox Business, said in a statement.

Last week, Scott and Wallace announced measures to reduce the number of in-office employees during the crisis, as well as to limit in-studio guests. They also said that there would be some production and programming changes, and shows featuring Trish Regan and Kennedy were put on hiatus. Fox also launched a website, coronavirusnow.com, with the latest news about the pandemic.