Fox And Comcast In Long-Term Distribution Deal

Fox and Comcast Wednesday announced a long-term renewal of their distribution agreement for Fox’s full portfolio of channels, including retransmission consent for the Fox Television Stations to Xfinity customers.
Michael Biard, President of Operations and Distribution for FOX commented, “We are pleased to extend our longstanding and productive partnership with Comcast so that millions of Xfinity customers will continue to enjoy FOX’s leading sports, entertainment and news programming for years to come.”
Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President of Video and Entertainment for Comcast Cable said, “We are pleased to have reached this multi-year agreement with FOX to continue to deliver its array of content across our platforms for Xfinity TV customers.”

The renewal covers distribution of the FOX Television Stations, FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, BTN, and FOX Deportes.  In addition, the agreement includes video-on-demand and TV Everywhere rights for those networks, enabling Xfinity customers to watch a wide array of FOX programming, live and on-demand, through the Xfinity Stream, FOX NOW, FOX Sports and FOX News apps with state-of-the-art dynamic advertising.

