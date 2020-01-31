Four things you can learn from Chris Goodall's What We Need To Do Now

In May 2019, the Government declared a ‘climate emergency’, pledging to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050. But as economist Chris Goodall points out in a new book envisioning the road to carbon neutrality, what is that save a verbal statement?

“An inadequate blueprint”. That’s what he labels the Net Zero report produced by Government advisory body The Committee for Climate Change last year. “All too heavy on statement of desirability rather than actual plans,” he writes.

What We Need To Do Now is Goodall’s actual plan; an in-depth and clear proposal of the measures the UK could take to honour its commitment to tackling global warming.

Here are four key takeaways.

Expand renewable electricity

Generating electricity produces 15% – roughly 65 million tonnes – of the UK’s domestic emissions, Goodall claims. In view of which, he proposes the mass construction of wind and solar farms – far more than are needed – to create a bank of surplus energy which can be stored as hydrogen.

During non-windy or non-sunny periods, this reserve can be tapped and converted into electricity. Not only that, but it could be used to heat buildings and also to create synthetic fuels, which produce far fewer carbon emissions than their fossil fuel counterparts.

Send transport electric

More than 25% of the UK’s carbon emissions come from transport. Cars make up 16% of that figure, heavy lorries and vans 9%, and buses and trains, 1%, according to Goodall.

Yet however sizable the statistic, know it doesn’t account for the emissions produced from flying or shipping.

Transport needs to be electrified, Goodall argues, starting with vehicles. He claims that over the next 15 years, “using a mixture of taxes and regulations, we should be able to push almost all new car sales towards EVs (electric vehicles)”.

Free public transport – paid for by a car-use tax – should be a topic for discussion, as should full-on pedestrianisation, especially in small towns. There should be greater emphasis on the development of cycling schemes as well.

But when it comes to flying, the solution is simple: we need to do it less. It is “the hardest challenge for zero carbon”, he notes.

Eat green

Second only to energy, the food industry is the greatest producer of global carbon emissions. Serious changes must be made and that includes eating less meat, Goodall advises.

What with methane produced by cattle, and nitrous oxide emitted from fertilisers used on land – to name only two examples – the impact meat of production on global warming is too great to ignore. Reducing meat intake, or cutting it out entirely, is surely an easy win.

In its place, we should turn to plants, Goodall says, looking to eat seasonally and locally; although that isn’t without its complications. Preserving produce over the winter months, for instance, could create more emissions than trucking it in fresh from Europe.

Nonetheless, Goodall says there is a strong argument for supporting small-scale farms. And since food shipped over by air produces the most carbon emissions of all, it should be banished from the dinner tables of eco-conscious eaters, he adds.

Turn to tech for CO2 capture

Technology is solving all-manner of global problems, why should it not be put to work solving global warming?

Goodall says the rapid development of Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies is imperative, if only to ascertain whether they are even financially viable (they require a lot of energy – carbon-free power, obviously – hence their considerable expense).

He namechecks businesses such as the Bill Gates-backed Carbon Engineering – a company working to create DAC plants to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, so it can be sequestered underground or converted into clean fuel.

Crucially, Goodall emphasises that while his book largely addresses government-level action, the power of the individual must not be underestimated. “If we want the world to change, we need to demonstrate in our own lives that such changes are possible,” he writes.

What We Need To Do Now (For A Zero Carbon Future) by Chris Goodall is priced at £9.99 and available from profilebooks.com