four-teens-charged-with-stealing-items-from-a-usps-mailbox-in-jamaica-plain

Four teenagers were arrested on Monday after allegedly stealing mail out of a United States Postal Service mailbox in Jamaica Plain, Boston police said in a statement.

All four were placed under arrest and charged with larceny of over $250. Police said they are expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court today.

The Boston Police Department responded to the call near 141 Green St. at about 6: 58 a.m. and were provided with a description of a car idling nearby that belonged to one of the suspects.

The responding officers located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle as it attempted to leave the scene, and discovered that the teen driving the vehicle, a 17-year-old from Dorchester, was unlicensed and did not possess a valid driver’s license, according to the report.

As the three other passengers exited the car — Carlos Delossantos, 18, from Roslindale, a 17-year-old from Roxbury, and a 17-year-old from Roslindale — officers reported finding several pieces of torn-open mail, numerous credit cards, checks and other evidence on the floor of the backseats.