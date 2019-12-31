four-people-treated-for-possible-fentanyl-exposure-at-woodland-hills-hotel

Four people inside a Woodland Hills hotel room were being treated Tuesday morning after possibly being exposed to fentanyl.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the Extended Stay America at 20205 W. Ventura Blvd. shortly before 7 a.m. for a hazardous materials call, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Three people appear to be in stable condition, but one person is in grave condition. The hotel room has been closed off and a hazmat team called to the scene, Stewart said.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid at least 10 times more powerful than morphine, is often mixed with other opioids to produce a stronger high. Last year, health officials and law enforcement warned that fentanyl was starting to show up in cocaine and methamphetamine. Experts say the substance can be lethal, even in small doses.