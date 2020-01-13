Four people rescued after arson attack at east Belfast flats

Residents of an east Belfast estate have spoken of their shock after an arson attack on Sunday night.

Police remained at a block of flats in the loyalist Ballybeen estate in Dundonald on Sunday afternoon, with the building still cordoned off to residents.

The front door of the building in Rosneath Gardens was sprayed with a flammable liquid and set on fire before the alarm was raised at around 9.40pm.

Two appliances from Knock Fire Station and another from Central Fire Station attended the scene.

Firefighters rescued two men and two women while using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

There were no injuries but damage was caused to the front door by the time the incident was dealt with at around 10.20pm.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed that the flame was started by “deliberate ignition”.