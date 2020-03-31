four-more-shots-please-2-trailer-out:-sassy-girls-are-back-and-fans-can’t-keep-calm!

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 14: 55 [IST]

The much loved four unapologetically flawed best friends are back with an all new season of Four More Shots Please! Amazon Prime Video recently revealed the trailer of the much-awaited web series that stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Pratiek Babbar and Milind Soman in the lead roles. The trailer hits that the witty, warm, funny and bold second season of the show, kicks off in the breath-taking city of Istanbul marking a reunion of the sassy girls, who again, land straight in the thick of each others’ lives. Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer As per the promo, after quitting her job of a journalist, Damini has written a book, Umang is seen as a successful body trainer while Anjana is a more confident woman. It’s Siddhi Patel who grabs the limelight! She is seen as a stand-up comedian and is seen in a bold avatar in the second season. Fans are quite impressed with the trailer and are eagerly waiting for the season’s premiere. Take a look at a few comments. Manish, Rajesh & Namami Manish Mohanty: Wowww ig am waiting for it i love this kind of series its just chill types. Rajesh soni: After “Dil chahta hai” this web series is the best on friendship. Namami Dubey: Can’t wait to see 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Travel With Pratistha Nath & Ansha Travel With Pratistha Nath: Finally Yooo 😍😍😍 Excited 🤘🤘🤘 Ansha Chamalwar: I laughed till i cried, it made me so happy… Want it at the earliest. Parth & Homm Parth: The ladies are back and guess what, @maanvigagroo is giving me Laaaifffeeee… Yes Girl…. #FourMoreShotsPlease. Homm Fatale: over in every way. an overdose of sex and the city. Bollylover “#FourMoreShotsPlease #Season2 trailer is out. The first big #webseries coming out after #lockdown Crossed fingers It’s just superb trailer Those who have seen the season 1 will love it for sure Smiling face with sunglasses.” @Neelaasapphire “Who the cutest? Bani!!!! The part where is actually shouted Sidhi OH LORD I LOVED THE TRAILER! Can’t wait! @bani_j you were fab! Pleading 17th April come soooon! #FourMoreShotsPlease.” Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and directed by Nupur Asthana Four More Shots Please! Season 2 will start streaming from April 17, 2020. (Social media posts are not edited) (Images Source: Snapshots from YouTube video) Also Read: Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please! Season 2 To Release On April 17