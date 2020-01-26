four-low-intensity-serial-blasts-in-upper-assam-on-republic-day

Assam Police said there were no reports of any casualties in the explosions.

Guwahati:

Four explosions – three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts – put Upper Assam on the edge on Sunday morning, as the country celebrated its 71st Republic Day.

All four blasts took place in a span of 10 minutes between 8: 15 and 8: 25 am, a police officer said.

There were no reports of any deaths. Republic Day being a holiday, people were mostly indoors, he said.

The first blast was reported outside a shop at Teokghat in Sonari police station area of Charaideo district.

Three explosions followed soon after in Dibrugarh district – two at Graham Bazar and AT Road, beside a gurudwara, and another at the oil town of Duliajan Tiniali, just 100 metres from the local police station, senior police officer Padmanabh Barua told PTI.

CCTV footage showed two young men on a motorcycle throwing a grenade and speeding away, the officer said.

The blasts at Graham Bazar and AT Road were carried out with time-induced Improvised Explosive Devices, he said.

Senior police officers have rushed to the site of the explosions and a probe has been initiated, Mr Barua added.

According to sources, the explosions were suspected to be carried out by the ULFA (Independent) militant group.

The ULFA (I), along with several other such outfits in the Northeast, had called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the blasts and vowed to take strong action against those responsible.

“Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book,” he tweeted.

A source in the chief minister’s office said Mr Sonowal has asked Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to deal with the situation and catch those involved in the explosions at the earliest.