🔥Four Kids and It review: Ideal viewing for a family Easter indoors🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The author E Nesbit published Five Children and It as a serial in 1902. It’s the story of five children (including a baby) moving from London to the countryside in Kent, where, in a gravel pit, they discover an ancient sand fairy, the Psammead, who grants them one wish a day, although the effects of the wish disappear at sunset. All their wishes — to be beautiful, to have wings, to be rich — go comically wrong.

In 2012, Jacqueline Wilson published a sequel, Four Children and It, in which the children belong to a complicated modern family created by second marriages. They discover the Psammead in Oxshott Woods in Surrey and their wishes include being celebrities and going back in time to meet the original five children.

Now here’s a genial adaptation of Wilson’s novel, the ­children re-labelled kids, pointing it even more specifically and effectively at the pressures that marital breakdown puts on children. Englishman David (Matthew Goode) and his new partner, American Alice (Paula Patton), spring a surprise on their children, who knew nothing of their relationship, by taking them on a holiday in a farmhouse in Cornwall (Ireland’s glorious Co Wicklow standing in).

David’s children — bookish Ros, 13 (the excellent Teddie Malleson-Allen), who wants to be a writer, and ­gaming-obsessed Robbie, nine (Billy Jenkins) — and Alice’s kids — sassy Smash (Ashley Aufderheide), also 13, and cute Maudie, five (Ellie-Mae Siame) — are horrified by the prospect of forming a new family together. When David and Alice admit they’ve been seeing each other, Smash says “That is revolting!” Robbie is actually sick.

The 15 best kids’ films of all time to watch now

The kids’ wacky adventures with the Psammead, which they discover in a cove, bring them together, though — as well they might, because this sand fairy is an enchanting digital creation, like a cuddly orang-utan, with long arms, a big tum, and a lugubrious expression, channelling elements of ET and Yoda, and he is brilliantly voiced by Michael Caine. Caine gives the creature, which much like him has survived from the time of the dinosaurs, immense character and appeal, so you become just as eager to see it again as the kids.

Less alluring, however, is a character added to Wilson’s story by director Andy De Emmony and writer Simon Lewis: an evil local aristocrat, Tristan Trent III, who, coming from a long line of imperialist white hunters, wants to capture the Psammead, thus providing an extra plot motor (mild threat) for this long movie. He’s played by Russell Brand, very broadly indeed, as, basically, a perv.

The great wish of all children of broken families is to see their parents magically reunited and Four Kids and It boldly tackles this head-on, even perhaps a little too pointedly for kids currently in the throes of that. But then all families are challenged one way or another: this movie will prove a good recourse for Easter indoors.