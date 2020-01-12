four-iraqi-troops-wounded-in-missile-attack-on-air-base-north-of-baghdad

January 12, 2020 | 3: 55pm | Updated January 12, 2020 | 3: 56pm

An Iraqi soldier and plane at Balad air base, where the attack took place. AP

Four members of the Iraqi military were wounded in missile strikes Sunday on a base north of Baghdad that housed US troops.

An Iraqi air force officer and three enlisted men were wounded in the barrage of six missiles at Balad air base, which hosts American personnel who are training and advising the Iraqi military.

No one took responsibility for the attack.

It comes just days after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases in retaliation for the killing its top military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone attack on Jan. 3 at the Baghdad International Airport.

No US casualties were reported.

With Post wires