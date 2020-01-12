Home NEWS Four injured in Manchester knife attack as man, 30, is arrested

Four people have been injured following a stabbing incident in Manchester, police say.

Officers were called to Market Street, close to Piccadilly Gardens, at around 6.20pm this evening, following reports of two people being stabbed.

One person had been taken to hospital for treatment, but their condition remains unknown.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a man, 30, has since been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

They said a taser had been deployed during the arrest.

A witness in the area, told MEN they had seen a man ‘in his 50s’ bleeding and holding a rag to his face.

They continued: ‘The ground was destroyed in little spots of blood. A person was on the phone to A&E I presume saying he had been slashed.

‘Within two to three minutes about seven to eight police cars and ambulances raced down Portland street.’

In a statement, GMP Police said: ‘This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

‘Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage or information is urged to contact police.’

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 2353 of 12/01/2020.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

