four-in-five-gp-partners-plan-to-reject-proposed-nhs-deal

Four in five senior GPs plan to reject a proposed NHS contract which promised to improve care for the elderly.

Health officials have drawn up plans for Primary Care Networks, which are supposed to ensure GP practices work together, providing a wider range of services and more out-of-hours care.

But family doctors say they are too busy to take on the proposed workload, which includes visiting care homes every fortnight, and carrying out checks on patients on multiple drugs.

In total, 82 per cent of 477 GP partners polled by Pulse magazine said they would refuse to sign the contract, which is part of a £4.5bn deal offered for general practice.

GPs said the plans drawn up by NHS England – which are supposed to take effect in April – are “unreasonable and unrealistic”.

Seven in ten of those polled said delivering the specifications was “impossible”.

In particular, family doctors highlighted demands to carry out ward rounds in care homes “at least” once a fortnight, and to review the medication of patients on multiple drugs.