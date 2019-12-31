four-day-matches-risk-future-of-tests,-cricket-chiefs-have-been-warned

Cricket chiefs have been warned they are risking the financial and sporting future of the Test format by reducing all matches to four days.

The Telegraph revealed on Monday that the England and Wales Cricket Board supports a proposal to scrap five-day Tests, including the Ashes.

The plan is due to be discussed by the International Cricket Council this year as a way to relieve the game’s crowded schedule.

The move was criticised by Travis Head, the Australia vice-captain, and by English clubs who rely on five day sell-outs to offset losses from falling attendances at county level – with the ECB being accused of failing to consult them.

Richard Gould, chief executive of Surrey, told The Telegraph: “It hasn’t been discussed with the Test Match venues, the big six of whom have been selling extremely well for many decades now. We would hope that other nations could see what we are doing right. And perhaps replicate some of those elements before trying to tamper with the fabric of the game which is serving us so well.”