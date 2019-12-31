four-day-matches-risk-future-of-tests,-cricket-chiefs-have-been-warned

Cricket chiefs have been warned they are risking the financial and sporting future of the Test format by reducing all matches to four days.
The Telegraph revealed on Monday that the England and Wales Cricket Board supports a proposal to scrap five-day Tests, including the Ashes.
The plan is due to be discussed by the International Cricket Council this year as a way to relieve the game’s crowded schedule.
The move was criticised by Travis Head, the Australia vice-captain, and by English clubs who rely on five day sell-outs to offset losses from falling attendances at county level – with the ECB being accused of failing to consult them.
Richard Gould, chief executive of Surrey, told The Telegraph: “It hasn’t been discussed with the Test Match venues, the big six of whom have been selling extremely well for many decades now. We would hope that other nations could see what we are doing right. And perhaps replicate some of those elements before trying to tamper with the fabric of the game which is serving us so well.”
The Oval, he said, regularly sells out for Test cricket, and the match against West Indies in June is already shifting rapidly at the box office. Five-day Tests between major nations have been enshrined since 1979, and Australia batsman Head said that the authorities should stick with the status quo. “Five days, I think, is the ultimate test,” he said. “We’ve gone through a rare period now where we’ve been able to win a couple of Tests in four days. But it’s quite rare.”
Head said the four-day format would have had a negative impact for his side on last summer’s Ashes. “We might not have got a result in the Ashes had we done that [reduced the length],” he said. “I think that’s the point of difference with Test cricket. It’s five days, it’s harder mentally, it’s harder physically and it tests players more than the four-day first-class fixtures do. I think that’s what it’s designed to do. I hope it stays that way. I think that [the five-day Test] plays a lot with the wicket, brings spin into play. So I’d like to keep it at five days.”
At county level, Neil Snowball, chief executive of Warwickshire, agreed that the plans were “obviously a very emotive subject” and he was “slightly taken aback by how imminent it sounds”.
However, Snowball expressed cautious optimism over a four-day switch. “There probably does need to be a bit more discussion, particularly with the Test match grounds to get a view, but, having said that, I think the factor driving this are the windows that the touring sides give to play are getting smaller,” he said. “It puts a squeeze on the actual schedules.”
When India toured in 2018, Snowball said there was a “very narrow window” because of IPL commitments. “The factor that people do have to take into account is the amount of international cricket we are trying to squeeze in,” he said. The advantage of four days, he believes, is that county grounds would be able to guarantee a Thursday start, which is preferable for fans. “That would be extremely valuable, especially for the poor old consumer, who is left all over the place,” he added.
“They are creatures of habit. There should be more discussion with Test Match grounds but I think there is a strong argument for four days if it allows them to start on a Thursday. I’m a traditionalist but I’m also pragmatic and there is definitely a case for four-day Tests. If it’s good for the consumer, ultimately it will be good in terms of buying habits.”
The Professional Cricketers’ Association, the domestic players’ union, is also understood to be keen to scrutinise the plans. Tony Irish, head of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) to which the PCA is aligned, has already said “many players have been against a change to four days”. “However, if we have a clear picture of how it all works in an improved and well-structured schedule, then it would be something that could be taken to the players for their consideration,” Irish added.
Some of the most thrilling Test finishes – including the draw at the Oval that sealed England’s historic 2005 Ashes win – have been played out on the final day, but England’s support for the proposal, alongside Australia’s, is likely to increase the chances of a rule change from 2023.
To be passed, the changes would need to be approved by the ICC’s cricket committee next year and then voted through by the chief executive’s board, which comprises representatives from member nations. Other Test nations are yet to deliver their verdict. Wasim Khan, chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, told The Telegraph last night that “we haven’t really discussed it so it would be ill-advised to comment at this stage”. “We’ve just had Test cricket return to Pakistan after 10 years. For us Test cricket is massively important … the red ball cricket is the lifeblood, the benchmark for any cricketing nation.”
Sourav Ganguly, the president of India’s governing body, the BCCI, said yesterday that he wanted “to see the proposal” before offering his verdict. “Let it come and then we will see,” he said. “It’s too early to say.
Four-day Tests would be likely to follow the playing conditions used for the handful of recent four-day Tests, with 98 overs scheduled for each day rather than 90. The ICC has permitted Tests over four days for those outside the World Test Championship since 2017. Last week, Kevin Roberts, the chief executive of Cricket Australia, said previously that mandatory four-day Tests were “something that we have got to seriously consider”. The ECB has since said: “We believe it could provide a sustainable solution to the complex scheduling needs and player workloads we face as a global sport”.
“We’re definite proponents of the four-day Test concept, but cautiously so, as we understand it’s an emotive topic for players, fans and others who have concerns about challenging the heritage of Test cricket,” a spokesperson added.
The chances of four-days being mandatory from 2023, when the new ICC broadcasting rights cycle begins, are viewed as about 50 per cent.