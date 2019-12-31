four-arrested-after-man,-20s,-is-stabbed-to-death

A murder probe has been launched after a young man was stabbed to death in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a stabbing at an address in Oxley Park, just after 3.30pm.

The victim, who was in his early 20s, later died at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and it is believed they were known to the victim.

Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovich said: ‘This is a fast-moving murder investigation, and we currently have four people in custody in connection with this incident.

‘The victim’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

‘I appreciate the concern that this incident will cause in the local community, but I would like to reassure members of the public that we have made arrests and are investigating the circumstances of this incident thoroughly.

‘We believe the victim and the offenders were known to one another, and do not believe there to be a wider threat to the local community.’

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting URN 727 (31/12) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.