🔥Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies after being diagnosed with coronavirus🔥

Fountains Of Wayne singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 52-year-old musician had been in hospital in New York fighting Covid-19 and was on a ventilator, according to Variety.

Chris Carrabba, from the band Dashboard Confessional, confirmed the star’s death on Wednesday night.

“I am grasping for the right words” he tweeted. “My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19.”

Carrabba added: “I knew him best as a mentor, and a friend. We must take this seriously. People are sick and dying.

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne has died aged 52

“It is hard to stay locked indoors but lives will be saved. Take care of each other. Rest In Peace, my dear friend.”

Musicians who had worked with Schlesinger paid tribute. Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins said he was “really sweet and beyond talented”.

She tweeted: “I’m heartbroken to hear about Adam Schlesinger’s passing.

“He was one of the 1st people I ever co-wrote a song with and we went on the road with Fountains of Wayne back in the day. He was really sweet and beyond talented. My heart goes out to his family and band mates.”

Acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren said: “RIP Adam Schlesinger. Love and prayers to his family. Thank U for the songs.”

Schlesinger was divorced and is survived by his two daughters.

He was best known as the bass player and co-songwriter of Fountains Of Wayne, the power pop band whose hits included Stacy’s Mom and Hey Julie.

They formed in New Jersey in 1995 and were named after a lawn ornament store in the state.

Over his career, Schlesinger earned nominations for an Oscar, a Golden Globe, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys, winning the latter two.

In 2019 he won the Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal from TV musical drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. It was one of his three Emmy wins.

Schlesinger won a Grammy in 2009 for his work on A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift Of All!

His Oscar nomination came in 1997 for writing the title track on That Thing You Do!, a musical comedy directed by Tom Hanks.

Hanks is another high-profile star to test positive for coronavirus. He and wife Rita Wilson have fully recovered.

Luther star Idris Elba was also diagnosed with the virus.