fotis-dulos’-former-lawyer-kent-mawhinney-arrested-in-jennifer-dulos-case

January 7, 2020 | 6: 42pm

Lawyer Kent Mawhinney, who was arrested Tuesday alongside Fotis Dulos in the murder of Jennifer Dulos, was allegedly in close contact with Fotis the day the Connecticut mom disappeared — but told cops his phone was destroyed when he fell down some stairs, arrest records show.

Mawhinney, who was Fotis’ former civil attorney and “close friend,” was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and taken to Connecticut State Police barracks for processing Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Details of Mawhinney’s alleged involvement in the case remained scant as of Tuesday evening.

But phone records detailed in Fotis’ arrest affidavit allegedly show Mawhinney’s former client called him while dumping evidence the night Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24.

In the course of investigating the case, police questioned Mawhinney, of South Windsor, twice in June about his communication with Fotis Dulos on the day of the disappearance, the court docs show.

In the first interview, Mawhinney denied any phone contact with Fotis Dulos, the arrest documents show.

He claimed to police that he had to replace his phone after plummeting down a set of stairs on May 25, suffering a concussion.

During the second interview, Mawhinney reiterated that he had no memory of talking to Fotis Dulos that night.

“I don’t remember having contact with him [Dulos]. If there’s a phone call I guess I did. But I don’t remember having contact with Fotis,” he told police, according to the affidavit.

It’s not the first time Mawhinney has faced legal troubles.

He was busted last year after Fotis reached out to his estranged wife, allegedly offering up a room in his home as a sex pad so the two could repair their relationship.

Mawhinney — whose wife has accused him of sexual assault — was then charged with violating a protective order for having Fotis make contact, the Connecticut Post reported, citing court documents.

Mawhinney had been represented Fotis in civil lawsuits brought against him by his estranged wife’s mother, Gloria Farber, the paper reported.

In one case filed in 2018, Farber claimed Fotis Dulos owed her $1 million in unpaid loan payments. The mother-in-law and her late husband lent Fotis money for his real estate development company, her suit alleged.

Mawhinney’s bond was set at $2 million and he was expected to appear in court Wednesday.