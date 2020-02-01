fotis-dulos-denies-killing-estranged-wife-in-suicide-note

Fotis Dulos, who was charged three weeks ago with killing his estranged wife, denied the allegations against him in a suicide note, according to a photograph of the note provided to CBS News by Dulos’ attorney. After apparently attempting suicide Tuesday in his Connecticut home, Dulos was pronounced dead by his attorney on Thursday.

“If you are reading this I am no more,” Dulos wrote in the note, which police found in his car. “I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. Enough is enough. If it takes my head to end this, so be it.” Police found Dulos unresponsive Tuesday, while he was sitting in his running vehicle inside the garage of his mansion. Dulos had been on house arrest after he was released from jail on $6 million bond in early January.

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, told CBS News that Dulos apparently tried to kill himself by carbon monoxide poisoning. Dulos’ estranged wife Jennifer was last seen dropping her five children off at school in May. Police said in Dulos’ arrest warrant that they believe her estranged husband drove his employee’s truck to their home and waited for his wife.Investigators added that they found evidence of a “clean up” in the garage. Prosecutors added that investigators also found Jennifer’s blood mixed with Fotis’ DNA on a sink. The arrest warrant also claimed that Dulos had his employees truck washed and detailed, and tried to get the employee to change the truck’s seats. Police later found Jennifer’s DNA in the truck, according to the warrant. Dulos’ ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend and former attorney, Kent Mawhinney, were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in her death, and have been released on bail.In the note, Fulos insisted that Troconis and Mawhinney had “nothing to do” with Jennifer’s disappearance, and asked the state to let the pair “free of any such accusations.” “Please let my children know that I love them, I would do anything to be them, but unfortunately we all have our limits. The State will not rest until I rot in jail,” he wrote.

“I want to thank all my family and friends that stood by me,” he added. “I am sorry for letting you down and not continuing the fight.” —Mola Lenghi contributed reporting.