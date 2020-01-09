fortunately,-gandhi-ji-not-among-us:-shatrughan-sinha-over-bjp-trolls

Targeting anyone who takes stand for truth is “not big deal, but business” for “trolls”: Shatrughan Sinha

Mumbai:

Don’t know what the BJP’s “trolls” would have done to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayprakash Narayan had the great leaders been around, Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha said on Wednesday.

He also said targeting anyone who takes stand for truth or in the interest of the country is “not a big deal, but business” for the “trolls”.

The former BJP leader’s comments came in the wake of reports of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone being trolled for expressing solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students attacked by masked goons inside the campus in Delhi on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters here, Bollywood veteran Mr Sinha, without naming the BJP, took a dig at the party, saying its ”war room” is the only place where employment is being given at a time when unemployment is allegedly being experienced in the country.

“Fortunately, Gandhi ji and JP (as Narayan was popularly known) are not among us. Don”t know what the trolls would have done to them,” Mr Sinha said.

He alleged the BJP’s war room and “its trolls” see those who are standing with the truth and are coming to the fore in the interest of the country as “anti-nationals”.

“They (trolls) themselves are doing things which an anti-national would do, but are seeing others as anti-nationals. For them, it is neither a big thing nor a bad thing, they are doing their business,” he added.

Asked by a reporter that his daughter and Bollywood actress Sonkashi, too, may get trolled for supporting Ms Padukone, Mr Sinha said he and his family is already being trolled since long time.