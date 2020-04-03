🔥Fortnite Deadpool event: new skins, challenges and more🔥

After weeks of challenges, Fortnite is finally adding the coveted Deadpool skin to the game.

The next event for Fortnite, confirmed by Epic Games to be based around Deadpool, will be launching today and now you’ll be able to wear the Deadpool cosmetic, among other things.

If you’re a Battle Pass owner and have been keeping up to date completing all the Deadpool-themed challenges, then you will be in a great position to unlock the cosmetic when it’s added later today.

It’s expected that the Fortnite Deadpool skin will become available when the Week 7 challenges go live, which should be around 3pm today (BST).

The event was announced by the official Fortnite accounts on Twitter

Alongside the cosmetics, it seems that Epic Games is adding in a full-blown Deadpool takeover.

Leaks have suggested that the Battle Bus will be getting a Deadpool-esque makeover along with the Merc claiming ownership of the Yacht.

Not only that but also there will be some supply drops which will have Deadpool’s face plastered all over them.

Epic Games has announced that the current Season will end at the end of April, so we have a lot to do in the meantime.

Epic also teased another Deadpool skin variation will become available at some point too.