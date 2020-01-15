fortnite-announce-plans-to-release-skins-for-ninja-and-it’s-not-going-to-stop-there

Fortnite will be receiving new skins based on its most prolific icons and creators, starting with streamer Ninja.

Epic Games probably have to thank a number of content creators for furthering the success of Fortnite. Likewise, those same creators are no doubt grateful to the game that helped elevate them to stardom. So it should come as no surprise that Epic Games is collaborating with several of them to actually include them in the game itself.

Titled as the Icon series, Fortnite will soon be receiving a number of skins and items based on ‘creators from games, music and entertainment,’ with the first of these being, unsurprisingly, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

Simply called the Ninja Outfit, this skin will make your character look like, well, a ninja, albeit one with the streamer’s recognisable blue hair. There will also be a few other related cosmetics – Ninja’s Edge Back Bling, a Ninja Style Emote, and Dual Katanas Pickaxe. These will all be made available tomorrow via the Epic Store.

I’ve dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don’t forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

So far, the only other icons that are set to get similar treatment are streamer Loserfruit and YouTuber TheGrefG. We can probably rule out that one Fortnite player that was caught hitting their kid on stream.

This isn’t necessarily the first time Fortnite has collaborated with content creators like this. Last year, there was an in-game concert for DJ Marshmello, which managed to attract 10 million players.

Fortnite is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

