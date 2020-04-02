Fortescue Metals Group share price (ASX:FMG) | How to buy Fortescue Metals Group shares from Australia

Fortescue Metals Group share priceQuick statsFull name: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.ASX ticker code: ASX:FMGIndustry: SteelDate listed on ASX: 1987Market cap: $31.87 billionCEO: Elizabeth Anne GainesKey competitors: BHP, Rio Tinto, Vale, Legacy Iron OreAbout Fortescue Metals GroupFortescue Metals Group (FMG) is an Australian iron ore company headquartered in Perth. It’s one of the top five largest iron ore producers in the world, next to BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale with mines located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company claims to be the lowest cost provider of seaborne iron ore to China, aiming to consistently ship around 170 million tonnes of iron ore per annum.Fortescue Metals Group stock profileFMG is a large-cap blue chip stock that sits among Australia’s top 50 listed companies by market capitalisation. As of March 2020, it has a high dividend yield of 9.7% a a fully franked annual dividend of $1 per share. As a mining and exploration company, its share price can be volatile and is influenced by demand from China and supply from other competitors such as BHP and Vale.ProsShare price rise. FMG’s share price has risen significantly in recent years, jumping by more than 300% in the last 5 years and over 30% in the 12 months to April 2020.Dividend. Its 9.7% dividend yield is higher than most other ASX-listed blue chip stocks.Global giant. The company is one of the largest producers of iron ore in the world and its strong growth has cemented its position among other top five players, BHP, Vale and Rio Tinto.ConsVolatile. Mining companies have particularly volatile share prices that are impacted by multiple unpredictable events such as weather, new supply discoveries and economic growth.Supply. FMG’s share price rally has been largely bolstered by a global supply drop in iron ore after the world’s biggest producer Vale was forced to close operations in 2018 following a deadly dam collapse. Once Vale’s operations are fully restored, there are concerns that FMGs share price may well fall.Trade disputes. Mining companies are especially vulnerable to global trade disputes. With the US-China trade war ongoing and global power dynamics shifting, it’s difficult to predict how the market will perform in the future.Should I buy Fortescue Metals Group stocks?Technical analysis is used in finance to forecast the direction of prices by studying the past movements of markets. This is not a recommendation, it represents an analysis based on the most popular technical indicators: Moving Averages, Oscillators and Pivots. Finder might not concur and takes no responsibility.