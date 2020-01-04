formula-e-2019/20-race-calendar-and-tv-coverage-guide

Formula E returns for its biggest season yet with a bumper 14 races spread across eight months, culminating in a pair of epic street races in London.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has became the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.

British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the opening two races, but who will challenge them when Formula E arrives in Chile next?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula E season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

Formula E on TV: 2019/20 race calendar

Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile

Date: Saturday 18th January 2020

Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico

Date: Saturday 15th February 2020

Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco

Date: Saturday 29th February 2020

Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China

Date: Saturday 21st March 2020

Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy

Date: Saturday 4th April 2020

Race 8: Paris ePrix, France

Date: Saturday 18th April 2020

Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea

Date: Sunday 3rd May 2020

Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia

Date: Saturday 6th June 2020

Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany

Date: Sunday 21st June 2020

Race 12: New York City ePrix, United States

Date: Saturday 11th July 2020

Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Saturday 25th July 2020

Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday 26th July 2020

How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream

BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

In addition, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – will be shown live on BBC terrestrial TV.

Eurosport will show coverage of races on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Check out the latest Eurosport deals here

Formula E results

Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)

Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)