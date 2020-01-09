former-tele-women’s-editor-betty-rainsford-was-modest-and-humble,-funeral-told

Family and friends of former Belfast Telegraph journalist Betty Rainsford (nee Lowry) came together to pay their respects at her funeral on Thursday.

The pioneering journalist died peacefully on Christmas Eve at the sheltered housing facility where she had lived for a number of years.

She was 99 years old.

Officiating at the funeral service, held in St Columbanus’ Church in Ballyholme, Co Down, was Rector Simon Doogan, who spoke movingly of the “old-fashioned Christian” he had come to know.







Mourners at the funeral of Betty Rainsford, former women’s editor of the Belfast Telegraph

“When I first arrived in Ballyholme in 2008 Betty had just about the shortest commute to church of all our parishioners,” the clergyman said.

“She lived just along the road from St Columbanus in the family home on the Groomsport Road, and right up until her move to Abbeyfield the path between the two doors was extremely well-trodden.

“The failing state of Betty’s short-term memory became increasingly a factor, but a combination of self-deprecating Ulster modesty and simple, old-fashioned Christian humility, meant Betty never wore her considerable professional achievements on her sleeve. Betty died on Christmas Eve, departing this world the night we celebrated her saviour’s arrival into it,” the rector told the congregation.