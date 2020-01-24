former-speaker-sumitra-mahajan,-other-bjp-leaders-detained-in-indore

The BJP were detained while protesting in front of the Indore Collectorate.

Indore:

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Madhya Pradesh BJP president Rakesh Singh were among a number of opposition leaders detained on Friday for protesting in front of the Indore Collectorate in defiance of restrictions on large gatherings.

The BJP leaders were protesting against the Kamal Nath government, who they have accused of “persecuting” party colleagues as part of its campaign against the state “mafia”.