former-soldier-says-prince-harry-was-‘at-ease’-while-‘away-from-his-other-life’

A former soldier who served with Prince Harry says he ‘wasn’t surprised’ by his decision to step back as a senior royal.

James Wharton, 32, knew the Duke of Sussex when he was serving in the Household Cavalry, describing him as ‘at ease in the uniform, perhaps away from his other life’.

He added that he believed Harry ‘loved his time with the Army’ as it was something new for him.

Speaking to Forces Network, he continued: ‘He’s a very smart man, he’s an intelligent man and he’s got a family to look after.

‘I know that he’s protective of people he cares about, so I think he will be okay. I have no doubt, whatever he goes off to do, he’ll be successful at it.

‘But I just hope he doesn’t go away for too long – particularly with the Armed Forces.’

Harry previously entered The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2005, before undergoing two tours in Afghanistan.

Defence minister apologises for priests who outed gay and lesbian soldiers

During his time in the forces, he also helped defend James from homophobic bullying, caused by soldiers from another regiment.

The former soldier said the men were ‘sort-of chest poking’ him and making him feel uncomfortable because ‘they didn’t like the fact’ he was gay.

he claims Harry then noticed he was upset, and upon discovering what had happened, went and ‘told off’ the group, causing them to leave him alone.

Earlier this week Harry and Meghan announced that their plans to no longer be senior royals, supposedly shocking the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.

The decision was announced shortly after the couple returned from Canada, where they spent a six-week break over the New Year.

British doctors ‘profiting from virginity repair’ surgery on young Muslim women

On Monday, they are expected to attend an emergency meeting with the Queen at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

With Charles and William also in attendance, they will discuss a range of options and will try to come to an agreement that will prevent lasting damage being caused to the monarchy.

A royal source said: ‘The family will gather on Monday at Sandringham to talk things through, attended by Her Majesty, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

‘Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week.

‘As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions.

‘Next steps will be agreed at the meeting, the request for this to be resolved at pace is still her Majesty’s wish – the aim remains days not weeks.

‘There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.’