🔥Former queen Aimie Atkinson to teach Six musical dance class🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Have you ever been to a musical, thought “I could dance like that”, got home and realised how wrong you were? Just us?

What you really need is a good teacher and now one of the original Six musical queens is here to help.

One of the musical’s former stars Katherine Howard Aimie Atkinson will be teaching the choreography from the show on Instagram this evening.

Atkinson, who originated the London role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman just two weeks before the country’s theatres closed, has teamed up with Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse to take part in West End Wednesday.

Atkinson’s is one of a number of classes, performances and talks to raise funds for the NHS and to pay the freelance performers whose shows have been cancelled due to coronavirus. Also taking place today, choreographer Drew McOnie will teach moves from In The Heights, while Atkinson’s Pretty Woman co-star Danny Mac does a Q&A with his wife Carley Stenson, who has played Fantine in Les Mis and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical.

It’s a busy evening for the Atkinson, who will also be performing songs streamed live at 6: 30pm as part of the Theatre Cafe’s Leave A Light On show.

Head over to Atkinson’s Instagram at 8pm to get involved in the dance class.