Former Overland councilman charged with sexual contact with 7-year-old girl

UPDATED at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday with additional details and to add that the suspect is a former Overland city councilman.ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former Overland city councilman has been charged with sodomy involving a child in Creve Coeur.St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged Jared Shadley with three counts of statutory sodomy involving a person less than 12 years of age. Shadley, 32, lives in the 9000 block of Ridge Avenue in Overland.

Jared Shadley has been charged with statutory sodomy. Booking photo provided by Creve Coeur police.

Authorities said the victim is a 7-year-old girl. Creve Coeur police said a member of the girl’s family notified authorities on Jan. 26 about sexual contact they said happened the day before between the girl and Shadley. Creve Coeur police Detective Doug Manninger said in court documents that Shadley confessed.Shadley was a Ward 3 councilman in Overland from January 2016 to April 2017. He was appointed to the council to fill an unexpired term of a council member who died. Shadley did not seek election to a full term.Shadley was unavailable for comment Tuesday, and court records do not list an attorney representing him. Shadley’s mother, Evelyn, defended her son and said he did not do what prosecutors allege.”He’s as innocent as the day is long,” she said. “He’s the best guy in the whole world.”Bond is set at $150,000. If released, he is to wear a monitoring bracelet with GPS and stay 200 feet away from children.Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

