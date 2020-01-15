former-nurse-who-rushed-to-aide-of-man-hit-by-fallen-traffic-lights-discovered-victim-was-her-husband

A former nurse who rushed to the side of a man hit by felled traffic lights discovered the victim was her husband.

Rose Varone, who was walking nearby when the two-car crash took place in Battersea, rushed to help those involved.

But when she reached the scene she discovered that the victim was her husband, Luigi, 69.

He had been waiting on a traffic island 50 yards from their home when two vehicles collided, causing one to crash into the set of traffic lights beside him.

Mrs Varone, 48, said: “I thought, ‘Who is that poor man?’

“I went over to find it was my husband… I checked his pupils but I could tell his brain had gone…there was so much blood.

“He died in my hands.”

She added: “I was glad I could hold him and was there for him… I told him how much I love him.”

Paramedics and members of the public tried to save Mr Varone, but he was pronounced dead at the junction of York Road and Falcon Road, just before 9pm on Saturday.

The couple had been married since 2016 and planned to fly to Mrs Varone native Brazil for her family to meet Mr Varone for the first time.