former-nrl-star-stranded-overseas-by-covid-19

IF you think Australians are doing it tough on the home front, spare a thought for Aussies in exile during the global pandemic.

One such person is former Tigers, Raiders and Panthers halfback Blake Austin – stranded with his partner and four small children in the north of England town of Warrington.

“Mate, I won’t lie – it’s not a great time to be on the other side of the world from home and it’s scary as hell,” Austin told Wide World of Sports.

“Plenty of people are doing it tougher than me so I have to put things in perspective, but then we have the kids to think about.

“They are getting a pretty tough indoctrination to the realities of life over here.

“The schools are shut, lots of places are in lockdown so it isn’t easy.”

“Unlike the NRL, we have stopped playing footy so that is disappointing. I would have been happy playing in empty stadiums like they are back home, but these decisions are made way above our level.

“We are being told that we may play again on April 3 or so, but I’m not optimistic – things seem to be getting worse worldwide.

“It’s really hard not knowing when or if we will get to resume the season.

“We are training in small groups but everyone is pretty shaken up by it all.

Blake Austin in action for Warrington Wolves. (Getty)

“Some of our guys are in high risk categories and the picture is pretty bleak – there is a lot of fear and understandably so.”

With no football, there is always the chance that there will be no wages – something Austin is all too aware of.

“The club (Warrington) has been really good and up front about everything through this crisis,” he said.

“They have updated us on the medical side of things regularly and guaranteed we will be paid this month.

“But beyond that, it is uncertain and I’m worried the money could dry up.”

Despite the drama, Austin is happy to stick it out in England and not make a run for home.

“I have my family in Australia and talk to them regularly,” he said.

“But my life is here at the moment and I have my partner and kids around me.

“So long as we don’t run out of toilet paper, hopefully we will be okay.”