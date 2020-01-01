former-nba-commissioner-david-stern-dies-at-77

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has died at the age of 77, roughly three weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Stern served as commissioner from February 1984 until January 2014. Credited with helping the league expand globally during his tenure, he reportedly died while his wife, Dianne, and their family were with him at his bedside.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement:

I can not put into words what the friendship of David Stern has meant to me but many others. He changed so many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what it is today. This is a horrible loss. Our hearts are with Dianne & their family. RIP my friend. — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 1, 2020

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman statement after the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern.

— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 1, 2020