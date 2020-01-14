former-man-city-doctor-suspended-by-his-industry-for-six-months-for-wrongfully-prescribing-himself-anti-anxiety-medication

A former Manchester City doctor who took responsibility for the club breaching anti-doping rules has been suspended by his industry for six months after wrongfully prescribing himself anti-anxiety medication.

Dr Matthew Brown, 36, also sent intimidating text messages to his whistle-blowing former girlfriend in an attempt to cover his tracks, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal in Manchester heard.

The period in which he wrote prescriptions for himself began a month before the Premier League side were charged with breaking Football Association “whereabouts” rules, in January 2017. A three-man panel then fined the club in February.

Brown is the second doctor who has worked with City to be accused of poor conduct in the past four months. Dr Andrew Johnson, who had previously worked in the tunnel at the Etihad Stadium on match days, was charged by the FA in October with providing “fraudulent information” in respect of a medical exemption for a player while working at Bury in December 2018.

Investigations into Brown, who is understood to have left the club in August 2018 over performance-related issues, come after a tip-off from a pharmacist alleging he was falsely ordering Zopiclone tablets plus antidepressants in the name of a patient.

The council heard a week of evidence that he suspected his former partner was the source of the complaint, and subsequently sent WhatsApp messages to try to persuade her to withdraw any statements she might have made against him. The tribunal panel subsequently suspended him for six months, pending an appeal.