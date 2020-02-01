former-lawmaker-delaney-drops-2020-democratic-presidential-race

FILE PHOTO: John Delaney appears on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The first Democrat to formally declare a run for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, former U.S. Representative John Delaney, on Friday said he was dropping out of the race.

Delaney, who had already been campaigning for more than a year, announced the end of his presidential run in an interview on CNN.