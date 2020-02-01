Former lawmaker Delaney drops 2020 Democratic presidential race
FILE PHOTO: John Delaney appears on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The first Democrat to formally declare a run for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination, former U.S. Representative John Delaney, on Friday said he was dropping out of the race.
Delaney, who had already been campaigning for more than a year, announced the end of his presidential run in an interview on CNN.
Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Susan Heavey, Editing by William Maclean
